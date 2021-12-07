One dead as speeding Mercedes crashes, causes pile-up in Bengaluruâ€™s Indiranagar

Two cars, an auto and a tempo have been damaged in the accident â€” with two cars destroyed beyond recognition due to the impact of the collision.

news Accident

A major road accident was reported on the busy 80 Feet Road in Bengaluruâ€™s Indiranagar on Tuesday, December 7, after an allegedly speeding Mercedes Benz crashed into a car in front of it and caused a massive pile-up involving multiple vehicles. One person has died in the accident, TNM has learnt. Visuals from the spot of the accident showed that many cars were totaled and many other vehicles were damaged in the accident. According to reports, the Mercedes Benz car was allegedly speeding and caused a serial collision. Two cars â€” a Maruti Suzuki DZire and another car believed to be a Maruti Suzuki Alto â€” as well as an autorickshaw and tempo, have been damaged in the accident

According to reports, one person has died in the accident and a few others have been injured, a police official told TNM. The details of the victim were not immediately clear

The road accident took place near Shell petrol pump on 80 ft road in Indiranagar, reports say. Photographs showed three to four cars, including an Alto, a Maruti Suzuki DZire and a tempo of the packing and moving company Porter were damaged in the accident. Pictures show the roof of an autorickshaw that was involved in the accident has also been damaged. Another visual shows a grey car â€” the Dzire â€” damaged out of recognition. Other photos from the spot of the accident show parts of the vehicles that collided strewn across the road.

Traffic has been diverted from the area as officials are currently clearing the spot of the accident. A large stretch of the road has been cordoned off due to the number of vehicles involved.

More details are awaited on those who were injured and what exactly caused the incident. The police are investigating whether any of the drivers involved in the accident were inebriated.

This is a developing story.