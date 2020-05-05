One dead as bus carrying migrant workers from Telangana rams truck in Odisha

The migrant workers belonging to Kendrapara, Puri and Cuttack districts of Odisha had hired the bus from Hyderabad.

One person was killed and 10 others injured when a bus carrying 40 migrant labourers collided with a fruit-laden truck on NH-16 near Kuhudi of Khordha district in Odisha early on Tuesday.

The mishap took place when the bus was en-route to Banki from Hyderabad and was ferrying Odia migrant workers from Telangana. Assistant driver K Srikant died and 10 migrant workers received minor injuries in the accident, police said.

The migrant workers belonging to Kendrapara, Puri and Cuttack districts had hired the bus from Hyderabad. This is the fourth accident involving buses ferrying Odia migrants in the last couple of days.

Earlier on May 2, two persons were killed as a bus carrying migrants from Surat met with an accident at Kalinga Ghat on Kandhamal-Ganjam border.

On May 3, at least three persons were injured when the bus carrying migrant workers from Surat met with an accident at Kalinga Ghat.

Meanwhile, a Shramik special train carrying 1,250 migrant workers to Bihar left from Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday,

This was the second special train operated from Telangana to send back migrant workers to their states, after a train had left with 1,225 migrants to Jharkhand on May 1.

The Telangana government has said that it is paying all costs for operating special trains to send the workers to their respective states.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday night announced that 40 special trains will be operated from the state every day over the next one week to send migrant workers back to their respective states.

He said the trains will be operated from Tuesday from various stations in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Ramagundam, Damaracherla and other places to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states.

The government said migrant workers who have registered their names with the police stations would be allowed to travel by the special trains. The details of the travel will be given at the police stations.

