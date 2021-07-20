One app to access all forms of transport: Kerala to implement open mobility project

Bengaluru-based Beckn Foundation, co-founded by Nandan Nilekani, will be implementing the project in Kochi to start with.

Atom Transportation

If you live in Kochi, soon you will be able to use a single app to book cabs, ferries, metro and even rent bicycles. This is part of Kerala’s open mobility network where mobile applications for different modes of transport will be integrated and interconnected. The open mobility network is set to start first in Kochi and is expected to expand into the hospitality and healthcare sectors also.

Kochi has been chosen as the first city in the state where the project will be implemented since it has various modes of transportation like road, air, water and metro. The Kochi Open Mobility Network (KOMN) is an initiative of the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) to support the local community in Kochi.

Bengaluru-based Beckn Foundation, co-founded by Nandan Nilekani, will be implementing the project. Beckn Foundation’s partners include National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), WRI India, Yellow Taxi, JUSPAY, among others.

The plan will be initially implemented on the Yatri app that has been designed for taxi drivers. Kochi metro app, AuSa (AutoSavari) for auto drivers and the ‘Vandi’ app for buses will be subsequently integrated into this. Boats of the Kerala State Water Transport Department will also be linked to this network.

“It is the world’s first open and inclusive mobility network of its kind and Kerala leads it with pride. Our mission is two-fold: provide a valuable community service to our citizens and provide a means of and self-sustenance for our mobility service providers. It is fair. It is transparent. It is digital. It is for our community,” said Jafar Malik IAS, CEO, Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority.

The KOMN will be launched in Ernakulam on July 23 by Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju.

“KOMN will be extremely helpful in combining public transportation services such as taxis, autos, metro trains and buses. This network will be especially useful for taxi drivers in the unorganised sector to free themselves from corporate exploitation,” said Shajo Jose C, Founder, Yellow Cab Drivers Society.