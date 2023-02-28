Once-dying Maragondanahalli lake in Bengaluru revived by conservationists and JSW Steel

More than 16,000 plants and trees have been planted in and around the lake’s location with help from local volunteers to ensure ecological balance.

news Bengaluru news

The Maragondanahalli lake in Bengaluru’s Electronic City, which was on the verge of perishing, has been rejuvenated and opened for public use from Monday, February 27. The lake has been restored by lake conservationist Anand Malligavad, with support from JSW Steel’s social development arm JSW Foundation. The 21-acre lake was rejuvenated in 72 working days, according to Anand Malligavad.

“Around 30 to 40 years ago, the lake had drinkable water. As the city began to grow and the area was developed as Electronic City, dumping of sewage water from the nearby localities began. When we began working on the lake, we found that the lake had about 12 feet of sewage waste and about nine feet of sludge,” Anand said, describing the deplorable condition of the lake. He further added that due to the sludge, the soil underneath remains completely dry and no water percolation takes place, resulting in depleted groundwater levels.

The revival of the lake was also done using ecological methods, and without using materials such as concrete and steel. “We used mud from the lake itself to create earthen bunds and lagoons. In these lagoons we’ve created floating wetlands using aquatic plants,” Anand said. The walking paths have also been created using soil excavated from the lake bed, he added. More than 16,000 plants and trees, including Wedelia, have been planted in and around the lake’s location with help from local volunteers to ensure ecological balance and to control soil erosion. This method of rejuvenation is cost effective and the lake eventually becomes self sustainable, according to Anand.

The rejuvenation of Margondanahalli Lake, Bengaluru will positively impact the local ecosystem and the surrounding community for years to come! With this initiative we are helping to:

✔️Protect & preserve natural resources

✔️Promote biodiversity

✔️Create a sustainable environment pic.twitter.com/xCqpfsFK5G February 27, 2023

PK Murugan, President of JSW Steel Vijayanagar and Salem Works, said, “Karnataka is a strategically important state for the JSW Group. Over the last couple of decades, we have established business interests across the state. The restoration of Margondanahalli lake is a small step of our reciprocation... During the next few months, we will also be unveiling new community initiatives in Karnataka as part of our overall corporate social responsibility commitments.”