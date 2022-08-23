Onam special: KSRTC to run special buses from Karnataka to Kerala

More than 20 buses are being allotted for this service.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has planned on beginning operations of special services to Kerala and back during the occasion of Onam festival. The special interstate services will likely begin operating from August 26 to September 11 from Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru to various cities in Kerala and back.

According to the KSRTC Divisional Traffic Officer for Bengaluru Central, a fleet of more than 20 buses are being allotted for this special service. The special bus services will operate between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru to Kannur, Ernakulam, Palghat, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram.

He further added that more will be made operational if the demand further increases. Passengers can book tickets in advance online through www.ksrtc.in or through franchisee reservation counters.

Onam is a ten day festival observed in Kerala. Thousands of Malayalis live in cities across Karnataka, especially Bengaluru and Mysuru and travel back home for the festival. Every season, trains, buses and even flights are fully booked. With the fear of COVID-19 also looming, both states are looking at increasing the frequency of buses to accommodate more passengers and reduce the rush.