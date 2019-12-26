Omar Lulu’s ‘Dhamaka’ gets a new release date

Mollywood

Director Omar Lulu’s new film Dhamaka was planned to hit the screens on December 20, 2019, on the eve of Christmas, but got postponed due to some unknown reasons. The makers have now announced January 2 as the new release date. Omar Lulu took it to his social media handle announcing the new release date," January 2nd Release Confirmed Need all Your Support and Blessings"

The film promises to be a typical Omar Lulu style colourful entertainer starring Arun Kumar and Nikki Galrani in the lead. Arun, who played the role of Tony Isaac in Olympian Anthony Adam about two decades ago, will be seen playing the lead role in the film. Omar also recently revealed that when a producer did not want Arun to be a part of the star cast, he simply switched over to another producer as he was set on having him as the hero.

Bankrolled by MK Nasser, the film also stars Mukesh and Urvashi who will be seen playing pivotal roles. Neha Saxena, Noorin Shereef, Shalin Zoya, Sabumon Abdusamad, Hareesh Kanaran and Dharmajan Bolgatty are also part of the supporting cast. The technical crew comprises Sinoj P Ayyappan as the cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as the music director, and Dilip Dennis as the editor.

Director Omar Lulu shot to limelight with two of his films Happy Wedding and Chunkzz, turning out to be massive hits. However, his last outing Oru Adaar Love, failed to meet the expectations of the audiences despite the high popularity it garnered before the release as Priya Prakash Varier's wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi became a viral hit.The story deals with high school romance.

