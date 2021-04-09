Omar Abdullah tests positive for coronavirus

Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He took to Twitter to reveal this, and said, “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc.”

This comes shortly after Omar’s father, veteran politician and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was discharged from a Srinagar hospital on Wednesday, where he was admitted last week as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19.

Abdullah, a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, was discharged as doctors were of the opinion that he could recover at home since all his parameters were fine, they said. The NC president will, however, continue to remain in self-isolation at his residence for some time, the officials added.

"Five days after being admitted to SKIMS, Srinagar with COVID my father was discharged this evening. He will continue the rest of his recovery and recuperation at home. My father and the entire family are indebted and deeply grateful to the doctors, nursing staff & others at the institute," Omar Abdullah had written on twitter. "My father has been instructed by his doctors to focus on his recovery & for the time being will not be allowed visitors. He looks forward to completing his recovery so he can resume a full schedule of work," he said in another tweet.

The 85-year-old NC president tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was kept in home-isolation initially, but doctors on Saturday decided to shift him to a hospital for better medical care. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished him a speedy recovery. Farooq Abdullah received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 2.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had visited the SKIMS Hospital on Sunday to enquire about his health from Omar Abdullah.

(With PTI inputs)