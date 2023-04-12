Om Raut, director of Prabhas’s Adipurush, meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The filmmaker presented a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji and his mother Jijabai to the Chief Minister and wrote about the “importance of culture” in India in a social media post on the meeting.

Flix Cinema

Director Om Raut, who is known for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and the soon-to-release Prabhas starrer Adipurush, recently met Yogi Adityanath (Ajay Singh Bisht), the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, April 11, the filmmaker took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the meeting. In the picture, he can be seen handing a token of appreciation to the Chief Minister, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji and his mother Jijabai.

Raut spoke about the” importance of culture and unity in India” in the caption to the post. He wrote, "The country is made of culture. As a result of the virtues that Rajmata Jijau gave to Bal Shivaji Raje in his childhood, he emerged as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the flag bearer of Hindavi Swaraj."

He further mentioned, "I find it incredible to be presenting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijau to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. #HarHarMahadev."

Read: How BJP and its affiliates are using Shivaji statues to mobilise BCs in Telangana

Bhushan Kumar, the head of music record label and film production company T-Series, also met the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Adipurush, which is based on the Ramayana and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, is all set to hit the screens on June 16, 2023.

Also read: How blockbuster films are aiding the Hindutva nationalism project