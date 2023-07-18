Olympic medal winner Mirabai seeks PM Modi’s intervention to restore peace in Manipur

In a video message, Mirabai Chanu said that due to the ethnic conflict in Manipur, many sports persons could not participate in training camps and children’s studies were also affected.

news News

Star Indian weightlifter and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Monday, July 17, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. In a video message, the 27-year-old Olympian said that due to the ethnic conflict in Manipur, many sports persons could not participate in the training camps and children's studies are also being largely disturbed.

“Huge number of people lost their lives. Many people's houses were burnt. I also have homes in Manipur. Now I am not in the state. I am now in the USA, preparing myself for the World Championship and Asian Games,” she said.

The ace athlete, who was earlier appointed by the Manipur government as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sports, after her performance at the Tokyo Olympics, said that though she is not now in Manipur, but has been closely observing the everyday affairs of the state.

I request Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi_in sir and Home Minister @AmitShah sir to kindly help and save our state Manipur. pic.twitter.com/zRbltnjKl8 July 17, 2023

After Chanu’s video message, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Surely the PM can now at least say something on Manipur.”

Ethnic clashes broke out between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis on May 3, following the Tribal Hill Society March organised by the Kukis in protest against the Meitei community’s demand to provide Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to them. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the state for three days and ordered a judicial probe into the clashes. There was also an attempt to create a peace committee but to no avail. According to India Today, at least 100 people have been killed in the violent clashes so far.