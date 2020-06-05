Ola to set up 500+ fumigation centres across India to sanitise its vehicles

Ola has also committed a sum of Rs 500 crore over the next year towards various safety initiatives globally.

Atom Coronavirus

Ride-hailing major Ola launched a new initiative ‘Ride Safe India’ and has committed a sum of Rs 500 crore over the next year towards various initiatives globally, to enhance safety in mobility. Ola has resumed operations across the country and is now available in 200+ cities.

Ola said in a statement that it will aim to drive various safety initiatives with a host of technology advancements including a newly designed COVID-ready app, hygiene and safety benchmark for vehicles.

As a large number of major cities saw operations resuming on the Ola app in the previous week, Ola has set up a network of over 500 fumigation centres across the country at various hotspots and airports, to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours. This will be above and beyond the routine wipe downs and sanitisation of high touch surfaces of vehicles by drivers after every ride.

Ola has also said that driver safety will continue to be a focus for the company with the introduction of dedicated training modules and certification. This will also include strict adherence to daily temperature checks and wearing of masks through the selfie authentication mechanism.

Speaking about Ola’s continued push towards providing safe mobility solutions, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola said, “Mobility is at the core of economic and social progress and the country at this time needs substantive action and sustained innovation to be able to revive from the effects of the pandemic. ‘Ride Safe India’ is Ola’s commitment to helping the industry raise its benchmarks and collectively bring best practices and innovation for the larger good of the community.”

Citizens and driver-partners will also be able to access the Ride Safe India Microsite, which will have information on Ola’s safety initiatives. Ola is also inviting feedback and ideas from citizens through this platform.