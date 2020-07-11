Ola’s COO Arun Srinivas and Senior VP Sanjiv Saddy resign

Carson Dalton, senior director at the Ola Mobility Institute also resigned to join Coca-Cola.

Two top executives at ride-hailing platform Ola, Arun Srinivas and Sanjiv Saddy have resigned from the company.

The company confirmed the development.

"Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Sanjiv Saddy, Senior Vice President - Corporate Affairs, are moving on to pursue other opportunities outside of Ola. The organisation wishes them well in their future endeavours," Ola said in an e-mail statement.

According to Srinivas' LinkedIn profile, he had been working with Ola since July 2019 and was COO and global CMO at the time of his resigning. He was appointed the CMO and looked after sales, supply management, category management, apart from marketing for Ola, not just for the Indian but also Ola’s international markets.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also led Ola’s London launch, which happened in February this year.

He has previously worked with WestBridge Capital Partners and spent over 15 years at Unilever.

Saddy has worked with organisations like Flipkart, Tata Communications and Emaar MGF Land Ltd, as per his profile on LinkedIn.

Earlier, Nitin Gupta, CEO of Ola Financial Services also left the company.

In another exit, Carson Dalton, senior director at the Ola Mobility Institute, Ola’s think-tank focussed on mobility. He said in a LinkedIn post that he has joined Coca Cola as the Director, Public Affairs, Communication & Sustainability for Coca-Cola South West Asia.

“Last week I bid adieu to my work family at the Ola Mobility Institute (OMI). I worked with a team that helped me experience some of the best days of my professional life. It's never an easy decision when you're having a lot of fun, and working with people you learn from every day. The opportunities Ola provided were more than I could have asked for, and I wouldn’t have bagged my next assignment if it wasn’t for the deep set of skills I’ve honed there. From bouncing around Australia and the UK in 2018 to launch Ola to building OMI into what we believe is one of the most credible think-tanks for mobility policy, it's been a five-star ride,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

Prior to Ola, Carson was the Head of Communications for Facebook in India and South Asia.