Ola launches â€˜no cancellationâ€™ Prime Premium rides for select customers in Bengaluru

Based on the screenshot shared by Ola CEO, it appeared that Prime Premium rides would be priced lower than Mini rides or rides under the 'book any car' category.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal made an announcement on Monday, May 29, regarding the launch of 'Prime Premium' cab services in select areas of Bengaluru. Aggarwal stated that this new line of premium cab services would provide customers with the "best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles."

Taking to Twitter, Aggarwal shared a screenshot of a booked Prime Premium ride and expressed his intention to frequently use this feature. He encouraged customers to give it a try as well. His tweet read, "Testing out a new premium service by Ola cabs. Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I'll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter."

Based on the shared screenshot, it appeared that Prime Premium rides would be priced lower than Mini rides or rides under the 'book any car' category. Furthermore, reports indicated that cancellation fees would be waived off for rides booked in the Prime Premium category.