Ola to launch operations in London on February 10

As a launch offering, Ola is offering passengers £25 worth of ride credit for signing up in the first week after the launch.

Bengaluru-based cab hailing company Ola has announced that it will officially launch operations in London on February 10, 2020. The platform will be operational with over 20,000 drivers having registered on the platform since it began onboarding a month ago.

Drivers joining the platform will benefit from six weeks of zero commission and market-leading commission rates thereafter. This essentially means that drivers will retain 100% of their earnings for the first six weeks.

Simon Smith, Head of Ola International said, “the overwhelmingly positive reception to Ola since launching in the UK in 2018 illustrates the significant demand from drivers, riders and communities. We are working closely with drivers to build a high quality and reliable service for Londoners. Launching in London is a major milestone for us, and we are keen to offer a first class experience for all our customers.”

Ola also said in a statement that it will continue its collaborative approach with regulators and local authorities with focus on safety.

“Ola aims to offer a differentiated experience on the platform with features such as 24/7 helplines for drivers and customers and an in-app emergency button, while providing the best quality of service through its large network of drivers across the city of London,” it said in a statement.

Ola first launched operations in the United Kingdom (UK) 2018 and with its launch in London, it will operate across 28 local authorities.

Ola claims that cities including Birmingham, Coventry and Warwick have seen more than double-digit growth in rides in the last quarter. To date, Ola has provided over 3 million rides with more than 11,000 drivers already operating on the platform in the UK.

Ola’s service is available in 250+ cities around the world, in India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.