Ola to expand its enterprise solution ‘Ola Corporate’ to Australia, New Zealand and UK

Ola Corporate will be launched across Australia, New Zealand and UK over the next few weeks.

Ride hailing firm Ola is expanding its enterprise mobility offering ‘Ola Corporate’ beyond India to Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom over the next few weeks. This, the company said came after it saw success in the Indian market. Ola Corporate has over 10,000 corporate users in India.

Ola Corporate will also offer the range of safety features under its Ride Safe initiative to ensure the best-in-class hygiene and sanitisation protocols are followed, it said in a media statement.

As companies prepare to physically return to the workplace, Ola says that its ‘Ola Corporate’ offering will deliver a superior mobility experience, and aims to make the process of applying for transport reimbursements redundant for corporate travelers and organisations.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said “Ola Corporate brings the inherent benefits of Ola’s technology platform to simplify the mobility requirements of large corporates. Be it a point-to-point trip, traveling outstation, or renting a cab for multiple trips, Ola Corporate brings the flexibility of choosing from a variety of categories on the Ola app. The corporate dashboard allows for improved efficiency and productivity for businesses, taking away the hassle of scheduling pickups and cumbersome billing and payment processes.”

He further added, “Millions of executives across 10,000+ businesses avail the benefits of Ola Corporate in India every day, changing the way India Inc travels. With enhanced safety protocols and custom-designed solutions, we are excited to extend ‘Ola Corporate’ to our international markets as well, and help businesses with a simple, effortless, and convenient mobility experience.”

Ola Corporate clients will operate the service through a new, personalized dashboard where they can add and manage employees. Employees then book their own rides as they would for personal journeys and simply tag the ride as an Ola Corporate trip. The fares are paid automatically through the company’s Ola Corporate balance and can be viewed and downloaded at any time from the dashboard. Clients will also have access to a specialized account management support team at Ola.

“With wait times of less than 5 minutes, trained drivers, and the highest standards of safety, Ola provides a quick, safe, and reliable mode of transportation for enterprise customers. The company will continue to drive its safety initiatives across the category which comprise industry-first and leading safety features such as Ola Guardian, pin to start, selfie authentication, in-app emergency button, and 24/7 customer support,” Ola said in a statement.