Ola Electric sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours

In July, the company said that its electric scooter received a record-breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours.

Atom EV

Ola Electric on Thursday, September 16, announced that it sold e-scooters worth Rs 600 crore in a day, since Wednesday when the purchase window was opened. The company said it sold four scooters every second. "We sold 4 scooters every second! In fact, in just 24 hours, we sold scooters worth over 600 crores! That's more, in value terms, than what the entire 2W industry sells in a day! Make no mistake, the age of EVs is here," the company said in a statement

The firm, in July, announced that its electric scooter has received a record-breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter on the evening of July 15. The Ola S1 and S1 pro were launched a month later, on August 15. The purchase process includes selecting a colour and variant, opting for a loan or paying in advance, and getting a delivery date.

Deliveries will start from October 2021. Buyers will be notified of estimated tentative delivery dates within 72 hours of purchase

Ola S1 electric scooter is priced at Rs 99,999 for -- S1 model and Ra 1,29,999 for the S1 Pro model (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

The company said it will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible and it will be 'Made in India' for the world, to be manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art FutureFactory.

On Monday, Ola Electric announced that its two-wheeler manufacturing facility, Ola FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu, will be run entirely by women. "We welcomed the first batch this week and at full capacity, Futurefactory will employ more than 10,000 women, making it the world's largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO.

Built over 500 acres in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, the facility aims to roll out one scooter every two seconds at full capacity.