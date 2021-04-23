Ola Electric launches Ola Hypercharger Network, to set up 1 lakh EV charging points

The company said that in the first year it plans to set up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India.

Ola Electric announced on Thursday that it will soon be launching an electric two-wheeler, Ola Scooter, and will be providing charging solutions for all its e-vehicles. This will be done through Ola Hypercharger Network that it is launching a charging network with 1 lakh charging points across 400 cities. In the first year, Ola said it plans to set up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India.

Using this, Ola Electric said, an Ola Scooter can be charged 50% in just 18 minutes for a 75 km range, and the Ola Hyperchargers will be set up in city centres and dense business districts as standalone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes and more.

The company said that electric two-wheelers can be charged using the Ola Hypercharger or the home-charger which will come bundled with the Ola Scooter. The home charger will require no installation and needs to simply be plugging into a regular wall socket for overnight charging.

Announcing the plans, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “Electric is the future of mobility and we are reimagining the entire user experience of owning an electric vehicle. Our plans to build a comprehensive charging network is a key piece of this. By creating the world’s largest and densest 2-wheeler charging network, we will dramatically accelerate the customer adoption of electric vehicles and rapidly move the industry to electric.”

The company said that with the Ola Hypercharger network, an Ola customer can arrive at any charging location and plug their scooter into the charging point. They can also monitor the charging progress in real-time on the Ola Electric app and the same app can be used to pay for the charging.

The Ola Scooter will be manufactured at the Ola Future factory. The factory, covering over 500 acres in Krishnagiri, will reportedly produce 20% of the current global two-wheeler capacity once it starts. Its first phase is to be ready this summer. Ola said that the electric two-wheeler will be priced aggressively to make it accessible to all and will help accelerate India’s transition to sustainable, clean and electric mobility.