Ola customers covered 20 million kilometres on New Year’s Eve across the country

Bengaluru registered most number of trips to and from party areas, taking up 23% of all trips, followed by Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

Bengaluru-based ride hailing company Ola on Friday has said that people across the country travelled for over 20 million kilometres on its platform on New Year’s Eve.

According to ‘How India Partied’ trend data by Ola, while Bengaluru registered more number of trips to and from party areas, taking up 23% of all trips, Mumbai closely followed by taking up 22% of the trips and Delhi-NCR was at the third spot with 20% of the total trips

Additionally, on an average, people stepped out for parties between 7.30 - 8.30 p.m., with the most number of booking requests coming in at this time and people wrapped up parties early with the most number of booking requests coming in between 12:30 am to 1:30 am

Ola also said that data showed that house parties took precedence this year as more number of rides originated and culminated in residential areas as compared to last year. On an average, there has been a 20% increase in the number of people attending house parties this year, Ola said in a statement.

In a bid to provide safety and mobility support to citizens in high traffic areas on New Year's Eve, Ola had also deployed hundreds of "Safety Scouts" across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata on December 31.

The "Safety Scouts" comprised both male and female personnel who are specially trained by the company to help provide safety and mobility support to citizens.

“This New Year’s Eve 2019 was one of our busiest evenings in the last year and millions of users chose Ola as their default choice of mobility. With enhanced availability on the platform, we were able to cater to the high demand through the night. We thank our 2 million+ driver-partners for their efforts in ferrying citizens safely back home in the New year,” Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola, said.