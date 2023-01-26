Oke Oka Jeevitham star Sharwanand announces engagement

Sharwanandâ€™s latest film Oke Oka Jeevitham, was released in Tamil as Kanam.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu star Sharwanand, on Thursday, January 26 has announced that he is getting engaged. The actor, known for his roles in Oke Oka Jeevitham, Vennela and other Telugu productions, is engaged to Rakshita Reddy. He has also acted in Tamil films like Engaiyum Eppodhum and JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai. Oke Oka Jeevitham, his latest film, was released in Tamil as Kanam. He was also seen opposite Samantha in Jaanu, the Telugu remake of the Tamil film 96, in which Sharwanand reprised Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s role from the original.

The actor is also known to be a close friend of Power Star Ram Charan, who was seen recently in the widely popular RRR. Photographs of Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela attending the engagement ceremony have also been posted on social media platforms.

Mega Power Star @alwaysRamCharan along with his wife @UpasanaKonidela attended the engagement of one of his closest friends @ImSharwanand #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/ehoGoLc9Jq â€” Phani Kandukuri (@phanikandukuri1) January 26, 2023

Sharwanand started his career in 2004 with Idava Thareeku, but the film did not do well. After that, he played supporting roles in movies such as Gowri, Chiranjeeviâ€™s Shankar Dada MBBS and Sankranthi, among others. The actor got a breakthrough with the 2010 film Prasthanam. With films like Sreekaram, Mahasamudram and others, Sharwanand started doing lead roles. Other significant movies the actor has starred in are Gamyam, Prasthanam, Run Raja Run and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju.

