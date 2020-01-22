‘Oh Baby’ success, director Sudheer Varma to remake another Korean film?

The Samantha Akkineni starrer was a remake of the Korean movie ‘Miss Granny’.

The success of Oh Baby is prompting many filmmakers in Tollywood to acquire the remake rights of Korean movies. According to the latest reports, another Korean movie is all set to be remade in Telugu. Reports going rounds in tinsel town is that Sudheer Varma will direct the remake of the Korean film Midnight Runners and tweak it a bit to suit the Telugu audiences.

Midnight Runners is a 2017 South Korean action comedy film directed by Jason Kim and had Park Seo-joon and Kang Ha-neul in the lead roles. The film, which was released on August 9, 2017 turned out to be the second-highest grosser at the South Korean box office on its day of release. The rights of the movie were sold to six countries at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market. It was purchased by several companies including the Japanese company, The Klockworx, Taiwan's Long Shong, Hong Kong's Deltamac HK, Philippines' Viva Comm and Singapore's Purple Plan.

Sudheer's last release in Telugu was Ranarangam starring Sharwanand, Kajal Agarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. It turned out to be a box office dud last year and he is hoping to make a big comeback with this remake.

Ranarangam was bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

Oh Baby was the remake of the South Korean comedy-drama film Miss Granny which was written by Shin Dong-ik, Hong Yun-jeong and Dong Hee-seon and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Na Moon-hee starred as a woman in her 70s who magically finds herself in the body of her 20-year-old self after having herself photographed at a mysterious photo studio. Samantha played the younger version and veteran actor Lakshmi played the senior version in the remake. This Korean film was remade by director BV Nandhini Reddy. O Baby had a star cast which also included Urvashi, Snigdha, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, and Naga Shaurya in important roles. The film was bankrolled by Sunita Tati under the banner People's Media Factory and Suresh Productions. Mickey J. Meyer composed music for this film.