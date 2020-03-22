From ‘Oggu Katha’ to ‘Dappu Chatimpu’: Telangana artistes create awareness on COVID-19

Several gram panchayats across the state have roped in artistes to spread awareness about coronavirus and the preventive measures to follow to contain its spread.

news Coronavirus

“Ahh fathers and mothers, here we are telling you about corona(virus) in Telangana... when you cough use a handkerchief and wear a mask when you are in public.”

These are the lyrics of a song that was recently performed on stage in Indurthi village in Telangana’s Peddapalli district during a performance of ‘Oggu Katha’, a traditional art form.

The song, which aims to create awareness among people about hygiene and safe practices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has taken social media by storm.

Ilaiah Yadav, the head of the cultural troop, appeals to the audience in a rhythmic manner to follow the guidelines and precautions – wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their nose and eyes after coughing.

Folk artistes educate the people in rural areas of Telangana about combating #COVID19.Traditional #Oggukatha folk singers of Indurty of Odelu mandal in Peddapalli Dist. Oggukatha is one of the popular art form in #Telangana.@thenewsminute @dhanyarajendran pic.twitter.com/oqHAji9nwd — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 22, 2020

The song, which is less than two minutes long, seems to make quite an impression on the audience about coronavirus and how to prevent its spread.

In a similar initiative, several gram panchayats across the state have roped in ‘dappu’ (a percussion instrument) artistes to spread awareness about coronavirus and the preventive measures one has to follow to contain its spread.

A few such videos were also being shared on social media.

'Dappu Chatimpu' was done in sevaral villages of Telangana to create awareness about #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/3toCdeiV0D — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 22, 2020

In fact, Sunday’s Janata Curfew was also announced using the dappu in many villages. ‘Dappu Chatimpu’ is a practice that has been around for ages to make public announcements related to village affairs.

With fears that COVID-19 will spread across Telangana, the Dappu Chatimpu is now being used to spread awareness on the highly contagious virus.

On the other hand, Telangana police authorities are also adding their bit to create awareness among people on social media. Mahbubnagar district police’s cultural troop has produced a video song in which cops perform and appeal to the public to take steps to combat COVID-19.

Jajjanakari Janare.. people should listen.. cultural troop of @MBNRpolice educates people about fighting #COVID2019 . https://t.co/N8vAxPajBr — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 21, 2020

Health authorities in Telangana have sounded a high alert in the state, which has so far reported 22 cases of COVID-19. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged people to strictly follow the guidelines and observe the Janata Curfew on Sunday.

The Chief Minister has also announced that the government is considering shutting down the interstate public transport system.

CM KCR has called for a high-level meeting at 4 pm today on the next steps to be taken to contain the spread of #Coronavirus. The meeting will deliberate on the possibility of announcing a lock down till 31st March. Hon’ble CM will interact with Media at Pragathi Bhavan from 5 pm — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 22, 2020

Sanitisation staff have taken up a disinfection drive in all towns and villages while health workers have stepped up awareness programmes at the grassroot level. The state has already announced a complete shutdown of educational institutions, cinema halls, pubs, bars, swimming pools, museums until March 31.