Oga Fit gets pre-series A funding from US-based Joyance Partners

The fitness-tech startup will use the funding for content creation, product development, and marketing.

Bengaluru-based fitness-tech startup Oga Fit on Monday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A Funding from US based Joyance Partners. This marks the venture capital partnershipâ€™s first-ever investment in an Indian startup.

Founded in 2017 by 26-year-old Ashish Rawat (CEO), Oga Fit describes itself as a one-of-its-kind responsive platform that offers fully interactive live and on-demand workouts. Oga Fit's proprietary motion comparison technology tracks and compares 17 joints of the human body to generate real-time feedback on user movements (yoga asanas, dance steps, fitness exercises, etc). The brand will use the funding for content creation, product development, and marketing.

Speaking about this, Ashish Rawat, Founder, Oga Fit, said, "We are very happy to raise this funding round from a VC fund with the underlying objective of supporting startups that deliver health and happiness. Oga Fit gives you fitness on your terms and makes working out fun and accessible for everyone through its interactive tech. Our growth expectations for the year include a launch in the US market and a worldwide user base of around 100,000 over the next six months."

Oga Fit is an interactive digital workout platform founded by 26-year-old Ashish Rawat and the team is based out of India and Ukraine. It offers real-time feedback on how well a user is performing their workout. Ogaâ€™s goal is to revolutionise the global fitness industry through its community-driven and interactive workouts.

Adding further, Mike Edelhart, Managing Partner, Joyance Partners, said, "Oga Fit exemplifies the kind of experience we feel will create unique value worldwide. By providing two-way feedback between workout instructors and participants over the smartphone, Oga Fit creates a new and powerful mode for improving the quality and delight of exercise. We entered the Indian market with Oga Fit because it is world-market ready from day one. We are happy to support Oga Fit in their journey towards becoming a global fitness powerhouse."