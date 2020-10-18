Officials advise public to stay safe indoors as IMD predicts more rain in Hyderabad

With IMD predicting more rains in the coming days, the district administration in Hyderabad has advised the public to stay safe indoors and if possible postpone travel plans until the rains abate. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Hyderabad until October 21 and has issued an orange alert for district administration for Sunday.

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies, light to moderate rains or thunderstorms in many parts of the city, with sporadic intense spells. The IMD has advised district administration to be on the alert by preventing waterlogging, managing traffic and restricting the movement of the public. The principal secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Arvind Kumar on Sunday inspected the Himayat Sagar along with officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

So far 4 to 8 gates of the reservoir have been opened leaving an inflow into the Musi river which is expected to last for two days. The official has strongly advised the public residing along the low lying banks of the Musi river to shift to a relief camp. The Director of Emergency response and disaster management tweeted saying citizens are advised to stay indoors and postpone any travel plans. The public was also advised to avoid contact with electrical appliances and switch panel boards.

The Hyderabad traffic control room informed that route diversions have been put in place at Kachiguda-Malakpet area and roads leading to the Moosarambagh bridge.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar also visited the flood-affected parts of the city on Sunday and tweeted saying rescue works were ongoing at Golnaka, Moosarambagh, Malakpet, Madannapet, Lal Darwaja, Alia Bad, Shamsherganj, Al Jubail colony, Ghazi Millat Colony.He also advised onlookers not to come on the road.

Any challenge becomes easier when community is with us. Early morning I supervised rescue work in Golnaka, Moosarambagh, Malakpet, Madannapet, lal Darwaja, Alia Bad, Shamsherganj, Al Jubail colony, Gazi Millat Colony. Things are in control . The onlookers should not come on road. pic.twitter.com/kaiucxoeAi â€” Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) October 18, 2020

People strongly advised from low lying areas along Musi to shift to relief camps. pic.twitter.com/cDxCIv1akf â€” Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) October 18, 2020