Offended by joke, Pawan Kalyan fans threaten film critic Hriday Ranjan

In his review, Hriday Ranjan took a dig at Pawan Kalyanâ€™s political career. His stand up show in Hyderabad was canceled following the controversy.

Flix Controversy

Agitated over a dig at actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, his fans threatened to assault film critic and stand-up comedian Hriday Ranjan on Sunday, July 30. Hriday Ranjan who works for Film Companion South, reviewed Pawan Kalyanâ€™s recently released film BRO. Post the review, as part of his shtick, Hriday Ranjan made fun of Pawan Kalyanâ€™s political career. Hriday Ranjan pretending to be Pawan Kalyan sings a song addressing his fans about how he cannot enter the Assembly and appeals to them to vote for him. This is a jibe at the actorâ€™s strategy to use films to further his political career.

Offended by the act, self-proclaimed Pawan Kalyan fans abused the critic on Twitter. The agitated fans also learnt that Ranjan was scheduled to perform the comedy show Hriday Ranjan Didnâ€™t Do Engineering at Garage Moto Cafe in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Messages were posted on social media asking Pawan Kalyan fans to assemble at the venue. Subsequently, the event was canceled. The alleged controversial portion has also now been deleted from the review video.

Intha Guts Unna Hriday Ranjan Ni Evening 7PM Ki Garage Moto Cafe Lo Appreciate Cheyyali Anipistundenti https://t.co/qULfJHNPwE pic.twitter.com/NWF6hBkxsh â€” Johnnie Walker (@rooopezh) July 30, 2023

TNM reached out to the critic-comedian for his comments on the issue. But he is yet to respond. The copy will be updated following his reply.

Reacting to the threats by Pawan Kalyan fans on the issue, many pointed out how these fans were comfortable when their favorite star made politically insinuating comments in his films, but could not tolerate when others treated him like a politician who will be subjected to criticism.

Hahaha, this is spot on. PK fans getting butthurt for having political content in a review. Movies can have politics but reviews can't? Entering politics means entering public life, in a democratic country we're free to criticize our voted representatives.#BroTheDisaster https://t.co/krCdUBTMFn â€” kinocow (@kinocow) July 30, 2023

This is more creative than the #BroTheAvatar satire on Ambati. That's what is hurting Pawan Kalyan's fans more. https://t.co/Y6vKbBv3Ff â€” Viswanath Viswanath (@viswanath_vis) July 30, 2023

Pretty sure an apology is around the corner from @FilmCompanion, but why fans are so upset about it? The same bunch feel it as high when PK does political references in movies and film functions? https://t.co/PkU094AJP1 â€” Srinivas (@vasu177243) July 30, 2023

Movie reviews lo politics entra anta Mari movies lo forced political dialogues enduku ra mee bathukulaki movies ni movies la ne theeyachu kada avvalsindhe ee yedavalaki ilane. https://t.co/BI7vsXa4q1 â€” Agnyathavaasi (@ThisisHarsha_) July 30, 2023

Pawan Kalyan, who is the chief of Jana Sena Party, makes several political comments against his rivals in the recently released BRO. The film also features a character named Shyam Babu played by comedian Prudhvi Raj. This character is widely perceived to be a satire on Minister Ambati Rambabu, a bitter critic of Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyanâ€™s party had contested in the 2019 Assembly elections. However, one only candidate won the seat but later defected to the ruling YSRCP party. Pawan Kalyan who contested from two constituenciesâ€“Gajuwaka and Bhimavaramâ€“ lost both the seats.