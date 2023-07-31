Support us

In his review, Hriday Ranjan took a dig at Pawan Kalyanâ€™s political career. His stand up show in Hyderabad was canceled following the controversy.

Offended by joke Pawan Kalyan fans threaten film critic Hriday RanjanInstagram/Hriday Ranjan
Flix Controversy Monday, July 31, 2023 - 18:23
Written by  TNM Staff

Agitated over a dig at actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, his fans threatened to assault film critic and stand-up comedian Hriday Ranjan on Sunday, July 30. Hriday Ranjan who works for Film Companion South, reviewed Pawan Kalyanâ€™s recently released film BRO. Post the review, as part of his shtick, Hriday Ranjan made fun of Pawan Kalyanâ€™s political career. Hriday Ranjan pretending to be Pawan Kalyan sings a song addressing his fans about how he cannot enter the Assembly and appeals to them to vote for him. This is a jibe at the actorâ€™s strategy to use films to further his political career.

Offended by the act, self-proclaimed Pawan Kalyan fans abused the critic on Twitter. The agitated fans also learnt that Ranjan was scheduled to perform the comedy show Hriday Ranjan Didnâ€™t Do Engineering at Garage Moto Cafe in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday. 

Messages were posted on social media asking Pawan Kalyan fans to assemble at the venue. Subsequently, the event was canceled. The alleged controversial portion has also now been deleted from the review video. 

TNM reached out to the critic-comedian for his comments on the issue. But he is yet to respond. The copy will be updated following his reply.

Reacting to the threats by Pawan Kalyan fans on the issue, many pointed out how these fans were comfortable when their favorite star made politically insinuating comments in his films, but could not tolerate when others treated him like a politician who will be subjected to criticism. 

Pawan Kalyan, who is the chief of Jana Sena Party, makes several political comments against his rivals in the recently released BRO. The film also features a character named Shyam Babu played by comedian Prudhvi Raj. This character is widely perceived to be a satire on Minister Ambati Rambabu, a bitter critic of Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyanâ€™s party had contested in the 2019 Assembly elections. However, one only candidate won the seat but later defected to the ruling YSRCP party. Pawan Kalyan who contested from two constituenciesâ€“Gajuwaka and Bhimavaramâ€“ lost both the seats.  

Sign up to get film reviews in your inbox

* indicates required

 

 