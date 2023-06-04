Odisha train tragedy: List of injured, deceased passengers published on govt websites

news Odisha Train Accident

To facilitate easy identification of victims of the Odisha train mishap, the Odisha government has uploaded the details of those injured undergoing treatment at different hospitals and of deceased passengers on three websites: https://srcodisha.nic.in/, https://www.bmc.gov.in, and https://www.osdma.org. The massive train accident involving three trains occurred on Friday, June 2 in Odisha’s Balasore district. The Coromandel Express going from West Bengal to Chennai crashed into a stationary goods train near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station, and then the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express passing by on the adjacent track crashed into the derailed coaches. As of Sunday morning, the death toll has been revised to 275 while the number of people injured was more than 800.

Talking about the list of deceased passengers uploaded on the above websites, an official warned that the photographs are disturbing. “The photographs of the deceased in the Balasore train accident are being posted only to facilitate identification. Given the nature of the accident, the images posted are disturbing,” an official said. The government advised that children not be allowed to view the images. No one (media outlet/individual/firm, etc) can reproduce or publish and use the images for any purpose without prior written approval of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, an official said.

A control room has been established in the office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner, from where people will be directed to either the hospital or mortuary, the official said. Besides, helpdesks have been set up at all entry points, at the Cuttack railway station and bus stand, SCB Medical College, Bhubaneswar railway station, Baramunda bus stand, and Bhubaneswar airport.

The family/friends/relatives of deceased persons and passengers stranded due to the train mishap can contact toll free numbers – 18003450061 or 1929 (24x7) for assistance. They can also contact the nodal officers: Rajesh Pradhan – 6370946287; Asish Patra – 7978095293; Debasish Mishra – 6370585221; Deepak Kumar Rout – 8249217415; and Sandeep Moharana – 8847822559.