Odisha train accident: Loco pilots of Coromandel Express stable

A Railway Board member had earlier said that the loco pilot of the Coromandel Express reported seeing a green light minutes before the Odisha train accident. The Government Railway Police have registered an FIR in the case.

Three days after the tragic triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, it was revealed that the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of Coromandel Express that met the severe accident on June 2 are alive, stable and under treatment. Coromandel Express loco pilot Gunandhi Mohanty and assistant loco pilot Hajari Behera have suffered injuries and are under treatment in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Their health conditions are stated to be stable and out of danger, South Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Aditya Kumar Choudhury said.

He also informed me that the health condition of the guard of the goods train is also stable. Both the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot have given their preliminary statements about the incident, Choudhury said. Railway Board member Jaya Varma Sinha had earlier said that the pilot moved forwards to the loop line as there was a green signal.

"We had spoken with the driver and he confirmed that the signal was green. Our staff is dedicated and works with dedication. He neither had passed when the signal was red nor was overspeeding. The driver sustained severe injuries and he said that the signal was green," said Sinha in New Delhi. According to Sinha, the data record (a sealed record which is part of the investigation) also suggests that the signal was green.

“Secondly, in every loco, there is a speedometer and a chart which records the speed. The speedometer graph has been taken out and he (the driver) was within his permissible speed limit. This is a high-speed section (130 kmph permitted) and the train driver was at 128 kmph,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Shailesh Kumar Pathak visited the accident spot on Monday and said that Indian Railways Safety's South-Eastern Circle has initiated their independent inquiry into the train accident. "Commissioner of Railway Safety South-Eastern Circle has initiated their independent inquiry and as soon as the report will be completed, we will share the details. It is impossible and not correct to say anything with completion of the inquiry," Pathak told media persons.

In a related development, the Government Railway Police has registered an FIR in the incident against unknown persons under Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 153 (endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by wilful act or omission), 154 (endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by rash or negligent act or omission) and 175 (endangering the safety of persons) of the Railways Act, 1989, following a complaint filed by Balasore GRP sub-inspector (SI) Papu Kumar Naik. The FIR reportedly says that the culpability of specific railway employees is not ascertained yet.