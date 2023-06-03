Odisha train accident: Balasore residents line up to donate blood to injured

Odishaâ€™s Chief Secretary said that 500 units of blood were collected overnight and thanked volunteers for aiding the relief work in the train tragedy, in which over 900 persons were estimated to have been injured.

Hundreds of local residents have lined up in hospitals to donate blood for the injured victims of the devastating train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district, in which around 270 people have died so far. As news of the accident that occurred on Friday, June 2, surfaced, several local residents, many of them youngsters, lined up throughout the night at the Balasore district headquarters hospitals in Balasore and Bhadrak to donate blood.

As of Saturday morning, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said there had been around 270 deaths according to the information coming in from the district officials, and that they expected to find more bodies. Over 900 others were injured in the massive train mishap which occurred near the Bahanaga station in Odishaâ€™s Balasore district. As a result of the accident, 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed.

"We (about 25 volunteers) have come here to the Balasore hospital to donate blood voluntarily. If our blood can save someone's life, no other thing can bring happiness like this," said a volunteer, who was standing in a queue.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the Balasore hospital and interacted with the injured passengers. He thanked the local residents and administration for their efforts in the rescue operation. "I am deeply saddened by the extremely tragic train accident. I have to thank the local people and local team who have worked overnight to save people from the wreckage," Patnaik told media persons.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena too thanked the volunteers for donating blood in such a tragic time. "500 units of blood collected overnight here at Balasore. 900 units in stock at present. This will help in treating the accident victims. I'm personally indebted & grateful to all the volunteers who've donated blood for a noble cause," Jena said in a tweet.