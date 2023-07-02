Odisha train accident: 13 more bodies handed over to families based on DNA tests

Out of 81 dead bodies preserved at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, DNA test reports of 29 have arrived and so far, 19 dead bodies were handed over to the respective families.

On the basis of DNA test reports, 13 more dead bodies from the Odisha train accident have been handed over to their family members at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Saturday, July 1, officials said. Four dead bodies have been sent to Bihar, while eight sent to West Bengal and another to Jharkhand, the officials said.

On Friday, June 30, six dead bodies were handed over to their family members. Of which, two bodies have been sent to Bihar, two to West Bengal and one body to Jharkhand while another was sent to Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Out of 81 dead bodies preserved at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, DNA test reports of 29 have arrived and so far, 19 dead bodies were handed over with coordination with AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and GRP, said a railway official.

Ambulance and escort vehicles for families have been arranged by the Odisha government and East Coast Railway, respectively. Ex-gratia has been paid to the kin of the family members by Railways as announced by the Prime Minister and Railway Minister.The process of handing over the bodies will continue till claimants come, the official said.

At least 293 people died and over 1000 were injured after Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in a tragic accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2 evening.