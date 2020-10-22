The Chief Ministers of Odisha and West Bengal have announced a donation of Rs 5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively to the Telangana government, as the devastating rains have taken a toll on the state and its capital - Hyderabad.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced to contribute Rs 5 crore for relief efforts in flood-hit Hyderabad and parts of Telangana.

"Hon CM Sri Naveen Patnaik announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore towards relief efforts post floods in Hyderabad/parts of Telangana as a gesture from people of Odisha," tweeted chief secretary Asit Tripathy.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has donated Rs 2 crore for aiding relief measures. Mamata reportedly wrote a letter to Telangana CM KCR following her donation to the state. Mamata, while expressing condolences to the bereaved families, said that their assistance is a mark of 'solidarity and brotherhood' with the people of Telangana.

The flash floods triggered by rains across the state have claimed over 70 lives so far in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. In a preliminary estimate, the government has pegged the losses at over Rs 5,000 crore due to rains and floods.

Earlier this week, the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Delhi announced a donation of Rs 15 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Edappadi Palaniswami and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed their solidarity with the people who are reeling from the devastation in the state caused by floods.

Several celebrities and actors from the Telugu film industry have also made contributions to the Telangana CM Relief Fund.