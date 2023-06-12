Nursing student murdered, eyes gouged out in Telangana's Vikarabad

The victim's lifeless body was discovered in a swamp, located approximately one kilometer away from her residence on Sunday, June 11.

news Crime

A 19-year-old nursing student in Kadlapur village of Parigi Mandal of Vikarabad district of Telangana was brutally murdered soon after she returned home from college. Family members have accused her brother-in-law, Anil, of the murder. The victimâ€™s lifeless body was discovered in a swamp, located approximately one kilometer away from her residence, on Sunday, June 11. The body showed signs of various bruises and injuries.

Speaking to local media, the victimâ€™s family members pointed fingers at her brother-in-law, alleging his involvement in the murder. Lalitha, the victim's sister, stated that her husband was responsible, while the police are currently working on gathering technical evidence.

Parigi Circle Inspector, Venkataramaiah, commented on the ongoing investigation, stating, "We have currently detained the victimâ€™s brother-in-law and are questioning the family members."

According to local reports, concerns grew among family members when the victim left her house on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. and did not return. On Sunday afternoon, the victimâ€™s body was discovered near a pond on the outskirts of the village. Alert residents of the village promptly informed the police, leading to an inspection of the crime scene by Vikarabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Karuna Sagar Reddy.

The police have detained Anil and the victimâ€™s body has been handed over to her brother, Srikanth after the post mortem. Further investigations are underway.