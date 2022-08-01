NTRâ€™s daughter Uma Maheshwari dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Uma was the youngest among 12 children of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao.

news Death

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari was found dead at her Hyderabad home on Monday, August 1, the police have said. It has been reported that she had been suffering from a brief illness. Jubilee Hills CI Rajasekhar Reddy told TNM that it is a case of suicide, and the reason will be known only after an investigation.

Uma was the youngest among 12 children of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder, and was the youngest of four sisters. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and Nara Bhuwaneswari, who is TDP President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife, are her sisters. Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members rushed to Maheswari's residence.

Uma Maheswari's brother N Balakrishna, a Tollywood actor and TDP legislator, as well as other family members who live abroad have been informed, family sources told IANS.

NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, was one of the tallest Telugu leaders. The actor-turned-politician had floated the TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by leading the party to power within nine months, ending the single party rule of the Congress in then undivided Andhra Pradesh. He died in 1996 at the age of 72, a few months after he was thrown out of power following a revolt led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu.

NTR had 12 children â€” eight sons and four daughters. Uma Maheswari was the youngest of four daughters. Many family members had come together recently at the wedding of Uma Maheswari's daughter. NTR's three sons, including actor and former minister N Harikrishna, have passed away.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.

(With IANS inputs)