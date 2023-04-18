NTK chief Seeman visits fishers at Nochikuppam protest to extend support

The fishing community of Nochikuppam continued to block the Marina loop road stretch, protesting against the Madras HC order for the eviction of their stalls.

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman attended the fishing community’s protest against the eviction of fish stalls at Chennai’s Marina loop road on Tuesday, April 18, and extended his support. Criticising the government’s inaction on the issue, he said, “They should show the same eagerness in constructing fish markets here like they show in building tombs.”

Addressing the protesters, the NTK chief said, “I ask the High Court judges to kindly consider our request. Their livelihood is here. They cannot commute to distant areas. Who will take care of their travel expenses? The corporation just wanted two hours access to this road for school children to travel easily. Now they want to cut off the access to the community that lives here.”

He also questioned the state government’s inaction in the issue. “Has the government acted on any court rulings this soon? Why have they raced here to tear down the community’s livelihood? The fish stalls are not permanent structures. The women sit under their umbrellas to sell fish and leave once they are done. Why should they be removed?” Seeman asked. He promised the community that if the ruling is not in their favour, then NTK will file an appeal on the community’s behalf.

Ramani (75) a fisherwomen at the protest voiced some of her concerns. “Our children studied, but did the government give them jobs? For generations, we have stayed here, kept to ourselves, and done our business. If the government assures us that our children will be given jobs if we take down our stalls here, then we are ready to agree. How can we shut shops with no guarantee?” she asked.

NTK leader K Mahalakshmi told TNM, “It is only right and sensible for the fishing community to continue their livelihood close to the shores. The government has built housing complexes for them here, how does it make sense to conduct their business elsewhere? We (NTK) will continue standing with them.” Former AIADMK MLA R Rajalakshmi from Mylapore constituency was also in attendance at the protest.

The fishing community of Chennai’s Nochikuppam have been protesting for over a week after the Madras High Court ordered the immediate eviction of fish stalls on the Marina loop road. On April 12, the Greater Chennai Corporation and the police razed down the fish stalls along the west side of the Loop Road. The fishing community protested the eviction order on April 12 and 13, until they were given temporary permission to continue their business with restrictions.

The protest resumed on April 17 when corporation and police officials once again restrained the community from having their stalls on the west side of the Loop Road. Protesters have blocked the stretch from Light House to Pattinapakkam with catamarans, mini freezers, and other equipment. Men and women from the locality continued the demonstration through the night. Additional traffic police officers have been deployed opposite Kutchery Road and Karaneeswarar Koil Street, and adjacent to the Light House, where Santhome High Road branches to the loop road.