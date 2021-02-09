NPCI launches Global Hackathon to find alternatives for authorising payments on UPI

This challenge seeks to encourage Fintechs, solution providers and developers to submit unique solutions that simplify authorisation.

Atom Payment Authentication

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced the launch of a Global level Hackathon - ‘NPCI PayAuth Challenge’, to find solution for alternatives for authorising UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transaction through options like Biometrics. This challenge, supported by the world's first cross-border, open architecture API marketplace and sandbox platform – APIX, will provide risk based user authentication and user friendly transaction authorisation for millions of UPI users. NPCI PayAuth Challenge strives to explore the feasibility of alternative payment authentication mechanisms and the consequent user behaviour towards such authentication mechanisms. It intends to find alternate solutions including Biometric verification and similar innovations for authorising payments on the UPI platform.

This challenge seeks to encourage Fintechs, solution providers and developers to submit unique solutions that simplify authorisation with the integration of their innovative technology into UPI - which is a unique payment system through which customers can link their bank account to a mobile application and make easy, safe and instant money transfers, online shopping, paying bills and so on. NPCI PayAuth Challenge is an open global contest for individuals and enterprises offering technology solutions in payments especially suited for startups with ready solutions that can be piloted with limited additional development and integration efforts.

The solutions should be UPI integrated which can showcase end-to-end onboarding of customers and authorisation of transactions, along with providing parameters to enable risk scoring of users and transactions. The challenge gives participants a chance to work with NPCI for developing a solution which will change the Digital Payments landscape in India as well as abroad and win a prize money of USD 20,000. The runner-up will receive USD 10,000, while other winning teams get an opportunity to work on a Proof of Concept (PoC) with NPCI.

Arif Khan, Chief Digital Officer, NPCI said, “We are glad to launch the NPCI PayAuth Challenge, organised in association with APIX. We believe that this challenge is yet another step towards providing unwavering commitment to the innovative minds and fast-tracking the process of facilitating them to realise their dreams. We look forward to some state-of-the-art solutions from creative and inventive minds that can provide an all new dimension to UPI platform in terms of security and user-friendliness. Fintechs play a pivotal role in cementing the foundation of the dynamic, ever-evolving digital payments industry. We are confident that this journey will culminate in the incubation of promising ideas full of potential and reach the apogee of success simultaneously empowering talented Fintechs with the right kind of mentorship, expertise and resources.”

“APIX is facilitating NPCI’s ingenious remote hackathon to identify solutions for payment authentication and authorisation to benefit transaction users. It is APIX’s honour and pleasure to support the NPCI PayAuth Challenge and we are very happy to be a part of their journey to empower the FinTech community,” said Paul Gwee, Board Director of AFIN.

Interested participants can log in here for registering themselves and submit their proposals by February 28, 2021.