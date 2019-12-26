NPCI announces NETC FASTag recharge option through BHIM UPI

FASTag

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) with the objective to provide all vehicle owners the convenience of NETC FASTag recharge, is now offering customers the option to recharge via BHIM UPI as well. Any BHIM UPI enabled mobile app would now give vehicle owners the opportunity to recharge their FASTags on the go and avoid queues at toll plazas.

National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) is a program designed to meet the electronic tolling needs of the Indian market. It offers an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution including clearing house services for settlement and dispute management.

The customers can now recharge their FASTag account hassle free through BHIM UPI enabled mobile applications just by logging into the BHIM app and following the steps appended below:

Login to your BHIM UPI

Select Send

Enter NETC FASTag UPI ID which will be – netc.(VehicleNumber)@

Click Verify Your UPI

Enter the desired recharge

Enter the pin to authenticate the

Customers will receive an SMS confirming them of the credit to their FASTag wallet

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “Consumer experience with NETC FASTag is our primary focus. We are pleased to announce the NETC FASTag recharge option through BHIM UPI. We believe that this facility would give them a smooth, secure and transparent toll payments experience just by using any of the UPI enabled mobile applications.”

FASTag has been made mandatory on national highways throughout the country from December 15, 2019. It is a simple to use, reloadable tag fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle, which enables automatic deduction of toll charges from the prepaid or savings account linked to it while the vehicle is in motion.

