Now, work from home in Dubai: Emirate launches relocation program for professionals

The programme will allow remote workers and their families to relocate to Dubai on an annual basis

As work from home becomes the new normal globally, the Emirate of Dubai has launched a new programme that allows professionals across the globe who are working remotely to relocate to and live in Dubai, while continuing to work for an employer in their home country. People will stand to benefit from Dubai’s zero income tax for individuals. The government of Dubai said on Wednesday that this programme will allow remote workers and their families to relocate, on an annual basis, to Dubai, which promises ‘a strong digital infrastructure’.

The criteria to be eligible for this programme is a passport with minimum six months validity, a salary of a minimum of US $5,000 per month, proof of employment from the current employer with a one-year contract validity, last month’s payslip and bank statement of three preceding months. Individuals will also need to have health insurance with UAE coverage validity.

The Dubai government said in a statement that if the applicant is a company owner, they will need to produce proof of ownership of the company for one year or more, with an average monthly income of US $5,000 per month, and the bank statements of three preceding months. The programme costs $287 plus medical insurance with valid UAE coverage and processing fee per person.

Once accepted, those in the program will be able to obtain all services in Dubai such as telecom, utilities, and schooling. The government said that The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) awarded Dubai the Safe Travels Stamp, which makes the Emirate a safe country to travel and relocate to despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The global pandemic has changed how we live and work. As multinationals and leading start-ups across the world accelerate their rates of digital adoption, the need to be physically present to fulfil professional responsibilities has been redefined,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. “People continue to prioritise their health, wellbeing and ability to ensure a positive work-life balance. Dubai is uniquely positioned to offer a safe, dynamic lifestyle opportunity to these digitally savvy workers and their families while they continue to work remotely, whether it is for a couple of months or an entire year,” he added.