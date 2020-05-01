Now, up to Rs 2000 fine if you don’t wear masks in public places in Bengaluru

Besides, the BBMP will also fine all those who do not dispose medical waste properly and those who urinate or spit in public places.

The Karnataka government, while mulling over the easing of restrictions, is looking at how to avoid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases when the lockdown is lifted. Thus, it has asked people to follow basic guidelines and precautions, and has made wearing of masks in public places compulsory.

Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put out an order to fine all those who step out without the basic precaution of wearing a face mask, those who spit in public, and those who don't segregate medical waste. Bengaluru Urban district, which comes within BBMP limits, has been classified as one of the three red zones for COVID-19 cases in the state, besides Mysuru and Bengaluru Rural districts.

“As Bengaluru is considered a red zone, (we put out an) order by (the) Commissioner, BBMP on compulsory wearing of facial masks in public places, work spaces, proper disposal of such masks, ban on spitting, urinating & littering,” an official said.

According to the order, “Wearing of Facial Mask to cover mouth and nose is compulsory in public places and in any working space, (and) facial masks and gloves used by any of the Households (HHs) and Commercial Establishments (CEs) should be properly handed over to Waste Collectors in covers or closed bags as part of Sanitary (Reject) waste.” Additionally, the order states that “Spitting, Urinating, Littering & any kind of related public nuisance is banned and will be considered as public offence.”

The order further states that 138 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified until April 30 in the jurisdiction of BBMP and it is necessary for BBMP to take appropriate actions and enforce precautionary guidelines in public interest. The BBMP also noted in its order that “maintaining social distancing, wearing facial mask and adopting proper segregated waste disposal and sanitation could help contain the spread of coronavirus.”

The penalty for stepping out without a face mask for the first time is Rs 1000, while there is a penalty of Rs 2000 for a second-time offender. Additionally, the police are empowered to book nuisance-makers for a public offence under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.