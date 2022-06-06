Now, book up to 24 train tickets in a month if IRCTC user ID linked to Aadhaar

So far, the IRCTC allowed people to book six tickets a month if the account is not connected to Aadhaar and 12 if it is linked.

news Transport

People can now book 24 train tickets in a month on the IRCTC website and app if their user ID is linked to Aadhaar, otherwise only 12 tickets can be bought, the Railways announced on Monday. So far, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allowed people to book six tickets a month if the account is not connected to Aadhaar and 12 if it is linked.

"To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the ministry said in a statement.

Officials said this will be helpful for frequent travellers as well as those using the same account to book train tickets for family members.

The Indian Railways recently announced that it will now start charging passengers for carrying excess baggage on trains. Further, if you are seen carrying extra baggage without registering the same, you will be charged six times more than the normal rate.

As per the new rules, you can take heavy baggage ranging from 35 kg to 70 kg depending on the class you are travelling in, and you will have to pay extra if the baggage weight exceeds the free allowance permitted.

If you are travelling in AC First Class, you can carry up to 70 kg for free, and for AC 2-Tier sleeper /First class, the limit is 50 kg. You can carry up to 40 kg for free in AC 3-Tier sleeper, AC chair car and Sleeper class. For Second class, the limit is up to 35 kg. The minimum charge for excess baggage has been fixed at Rs 30.