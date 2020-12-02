Now, 2,000 devotees can visit Sabarimala on weekdays

On weekends, as many as 3,000 pilgrims may visit the temple

news Sabarimala

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, opened for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, is all set to receive more pilgrims now with the Kerala government deciding to allow more devotees for darshan by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. As per the new decision, a maximum of 2,000 devotees would be allowed to have darshan at the hill temple on weekdays and 3,000 on Saturdays and Sundays. Earlier the number was limited to 1,000 for weekdays and 2,000 for weekends.

"It has been decided to allow more pilgrims at the Sabarimala temple. The entire booking will be done via online," state Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said in a statement.

Pilgrims can book darshan through the virtual queue system in the concerned website from Wednesday, the minister added.

Noting that the entire pilgrimage would be in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, he said that all devotees were required to produce a coronavirus test negative certificate issued within 24 hours before reaching Nilakkal, the base camp. Arrangements have been made at Nilakkal for devotees to undergo the test.

Pilgrims can also check in any authorised COVID-19 kiosks run by the government or private agencies anywhere en route to Sabarimala, the minister added.

The state Health department has intensified the antigen testing in Sabarimala and its base camps to check the possible spread of the viral infection in view of the increase in the number of permitted pilgrims at the hill shrine.

The department, on Monday, began the testing at Sannidhanam (temple complex) and Pamba, the base camp, for all categories of employees and volunteers serving at the shrine and its premises for more than 14 days, official sources said. The antigen testing would begin at 3 pm at the health centre in Pamba, they added.

A total of 200 people are examined daily at the health centre in Pamba.

Of the 200 cleaning workers, who underwent testing on Monday, four people tested positive for the virus and they were shifted to the COVID first line treatment centre at Erumeli.

Till November 27, a total of 39 people including pilgrims, police personnel and temple employees, had tested positive for the coronavirus in Sabarimala since the temple was opened for the annual pilgrimage season on November 16.

The auspicious Mandala pooja will be held on December 26. After the Makaravilakku ritual on January 14, the temple will be closed on January 20, marking the end of the season.