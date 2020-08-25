Noted Malayalam filmmaker AB Raj passes away at 95

AB Raj had directed many popular films like â€˜Sasthram Jayichu Manushyan Thottuâ€™ and â€˜Lottery Ticketâ€™.

Flix Obituary

AB Raj, also known as A Bhaskar Raj, noted filmmaker of Malayalam cinema, passed away at his home in Chennai on Sunday, film industry sources said. He was 95 years old and died of cardiac arrest, informed his son-in-law Ponvannan.

Raj has been active in the film industry for decades since 1951, directing, producing and writing films. Kaliyalla Kalyanam was his first Malayalam movie. Sasthram Jayichu Manushyan Thottu, Lottery Ticket, Pachanottukal, Danger Biscuit, Kazhukan, Irumbazhikal, Light House and Thaalam Thettiya Tharattu are some of the other popular Malayalam movies directed by Raj. Prem Nazir, known as the evergreen hero of Malayalam cinema, acted in many of his films.

Born in Madurai in 1925, Raj started his film career in the late 1940s under the guidance of TR Sundaram. He went to Sri Lanka in 1951 and during his 10-year-long stay in the island nation, directed 11 Sinhalese movies, FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) said in a statement in Kochi. These include movies like Prema Tharagaya, Ahankara Sthree, Ramyalatha and Vana Mohini.

He has worked with English director David Lean for the epic British American war film The Bridge on the River Kwai, which released in 1957.

Condoling his demise, FEFKA said that the veteran filmmaker, whose parents belonged to Alappuzha in Kerala, had directed around 50 Malayalam films between 1968 and 1985.

Ormikkan Omanikkan, directed in 1985, was his last Malayalam movie.

Manorama reports that directors like Hariharan, IV Sasi, P Chandrakumar and Rajasekharan were students of AB Raj.

Raj has also directed Tamil films like Thulli Odum Pullimaan (starring Sivaji Ganesan and Chandrababu) and Kai Niraya Kasu.

He is survived by three children, including National Award winning actor Saranya Ponvannan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death. He said that Raj has made notable contributions to the Malayalam film sector.

(With PTI input)

