Noted Kerala journalist KM Roy passes away at 84

From Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, many have condoled the death of the journalist.

Noted journalist and columnist KM Roy passed away at his residence in Kochi on Saturday, September 18, at the age of 84, family sources told PTI. He died due to an age-related illness, the Times of India reports. Roy was the recipient of Swadeshabhimani Kesari award, the highest honour that journalists receive from the Kerala government.

Roy, a senior journalist and a noted columnist, began his career in 1961 as co-editor of Keralaprakasam. He had also worked with the Economic Times, The Hindu and UNI news agency. He retired from active journalism as the Editor of the Mangalam daily. He was also the founding secretary of the Kottayam Press Club and had also held the position of President of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, reports TOI. He also authored books like Irulum Velichavum and Kaalathinju Munpe Nadanna Manjooran.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader VD Satheesan, Union minister V Muraleedharan and other senior leaders condoled the demise of the senior journalist and said his contribution towards ensuring the rights of journalists will be long remembered. The state protocol officer directed the Ernakulam District Collector to make arrangements for presenting the state honours to the veteran journalist.

â€œThe government has learnt with profound sorrow the demise of KM Roy, veteran Kerala journalist and recipient of Swadeshabhimani-Kesari award, the highest honour for media persons instituted by the Government of Kerala," the order read.

Condoling the death, Chief Minister Vijayan said that with the demise of Roy, Kerala has lost a prominent journalist who had made significant contributions to English and Malayalam journalism for many decades.

"As a notable news agency reporter, columnist and cultural activist, Roy's contributions were valuable to Kerala. His analytical reports strengthened the people's right to know. His death is an irreparable loss," Vijayan said in his condolences message.

"Deeply grieved to hear about the demise of Shri KM Roy..his contribution to journalism, as well as towards ensuring the rights of journalists will be long remembered. My heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace," Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tweeted.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said the demise of Roy was a loss to the Indian media.

"Roy carved out his own space in the history of media history with his impartial and fearless writing," Satheesan said.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said Roy was an impartial media personality who always upheld moral values.

"He was able to take bold stances and convey them to his readers through his writings. He created his own space through strong editorials," Muraleedharan said.

The body will be laid to rest at St Thomas Church on Sunday and the Kerala government has issued orders to accord a state funeral in his honour.