Noted Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away, she was 71

Saroj Khan, who died of cardiac arrest, has choreographed more than 2,000 songs, including 'Dola Re Dola' ('Devdas') and 'Ek Do Teen' ('Tezaab').

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died early on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 71.

The three-time National Award winner, who had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, was not keeping well for some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. The mandatory COVID-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result.

"She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs, including "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, "Ek Do Teen" from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and "Ye Ishq Haaye" from Jab We Met in 2007.

She last choreographed for "Tabaah Hogaye", featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

From Bollywood prsonalities to politicians, many took to Twitter to offer condolences.

#SarojKhan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now youâ€™ve left me & gone. I will do & make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you. â€” kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

Saddened to hear of ace choreographer & three times national awardee Saroj Khan's demise at 72. Many of the 2000+ iconic songs she choreographed have a permanent place in audiences' hearts. Deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues & fans! #RIPSarojKhan â€” ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 3, 2020

Saddened to hear of the demise of #SarojKhan . She was the one who institutionalised choreography in Indian Cinema. pic.twitter.com/m6NXctJ2mt â€” Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 3, 2020

Even fans commemorated the death of Saroj Khan, recounting some of her greatest work.

RIP to the most iconic and legendary female choreographer: Saroj Khan Ji

Madhuri and Saroj Ji will always remain the greatest choreographer x dancer duo pic.twitter.com/Yg0BLraq7h â€” Fatima (@madhuridixitx) July 3, 2020

Rest In Peace, Saroj Khan. Your legacy lives on pic.twitter.com/u3e471HX70 â€” Priley (@prileykwest) July 3, 2020

#SarojKhan ji was the one of the most talented and magical choreographer in history.

Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/fy4NZgFkEL â€” Anjali Bhardwaj (@bhardwajdharini) July 3, 2020

#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/uzO2qne6x7 â€” Mahhi Veerpal (@MahhiVeerpal) July 3, 2020

(With PTI inputs)