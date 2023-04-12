‘Not a terror attack’: Punjab Police on Bathinda military station firing

Sources said an INSAS rifle from the unit and some rounds of ammunition had gone missing from the unit premises a few days ago.

Four army personnel were killed in a firing incident inside the Military Station in Punjab's Bathinda, one of the country's largest defence establishments, the Indian Army said on Wednesday, April 12. However, the local police clarified that it was not a terror attack.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) South West Command confirmed the firing incident, which took place at 4.35 am inside the station. The military station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area has been cordoned off and sealed, the PRO said in a statement. "Four fatal casualties reported, further details being ascertained," it said.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana told the media, "It was not a terror attack and seemed to be some internal development in the military station.” He said the police teams have been on spot for an in-depth investigation and assisting the local military authorities.

Preliminary reports said the incident seems to be an incident of fratricide. Sources said an INSAS rifle from the unit and some rounds of ammunition had gone missing from the unit premises a few days ago.

The military installation in Bathinda is crucial as it is the headquarters of 10 Corps, which falls under the jurisdiction of the South Western Command based in Jaipur in Rajasthan. The military station is located along the National Highway-7 on the Chandigarh-Fazilka stretch that further leads to Rajasthan.