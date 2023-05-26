Not slaves of Congress to boycott Parliament inauguration says HDK



HD Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka and leader of the Janata Dal (Secular), voiced strong criticism against the Congress party's decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building in Delhi. Responding to a query regarding former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's stance on attending the event, Kumaraswamy firmly asserted that they are not bound by the decisions of the Congress party.

"We are not slaves of Congress. We will make our own decision. Why do we have to follow Congress? What is the necessity for it?" Kumaraswamy told ANI when asked about Congress questioning HD Deve Gowda's stand on attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

In a swift response, DK Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, countered Kumaraswamy's statement by reminding him of his party's boycott of the voting process during the Presidential election. Shivakumar highlighted, "I do not want to comment on HD Kumaraswamy, but he should not forget that when there was a presidential election, their party had boycotted voting for the president of this country," as he shared his perspective with ANI.

Meanwhile, a major controversy has erupted with opposition parties accusing the Centre of insulting the Adivasi community by not extending an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu for the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building. In a joint statement released on Wednesday, May 24, the Congress party, along with 20 other political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, expressed their strong opposition to the inauguration taking place without the presence of President Murmu. They labeled it an "assault on democracy" and called for a nationwide protest. The opposition parties believe that the exclusion of President Murmu from the event undermines the representation and respect due to the Adivasi community.