‘This is not just one among usual films’: Chiranjeevi praises Nagarjuna’s ‘Wild Dog’

Directed by Ahishor Solomon, ‘Wild Dog’ stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

Popular Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni’s recent film Wild Dog has been receiving positive reviews from fans on social media. On Sunday, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi, who is also Nagarjuna’s close friend, took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the movie.

Appreciating Wild Dog for its accurate portrayal of the worst terrorist attack that took place in the Telugu states, Chiranjeevi tweeted: “I just watched #WildDog. They have depicted the operation carried out to nab the culprits behind the worst terrorist massacre in the Telugu states as if it’s happening right in front of us. I heartily congratulate my brother Nagarjuna, the team of Wild Dog, director Solomon and producer Niranjan Reddy for wonderfully depicting the real-life heroes who went after those scoundrels and hunted them down while risking their own lives.”

Chiranjeevi further added that this is not a usual film and urged everyone to watch it. “This is not just one among the usual films that are released every week. Every Indian, all Telugu people must watch it with pride. Don’t miss this Wild Dog! Watch it!! (sic),” Chiranjeevi said.

ఇప్పుడే #WildDog చూసాను.తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో జరిగిన అతి దారుణమైన టెర్రరిస్ట్ ఘాతుకం వెనుకవున్న కిరాతకులని పట్టుకున్న ఆ ఆపరేషన్ని కళ్ళకి కట్టినట్టుగా చూపించారు. ఆ ఆవేశాన్ని,ప్రాణాలకి తెగించి ఆ నీచుల్ని వెంటాడి వేటాడిన మన రియల్ లైఫ్ హీరోలని, ఆ రియల్ హీరోలని మరింత అద్భుతంగా.. 1/2 April 4, 2021

Directed by Ahishor Solomon, Wild Dog stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Nagarjuna plays an encounter specialist with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the movie. Wild Dog hit the big screens on April 2.

A day before the movie released, Nagarjuna shared a photo with Chiranjeevi taken at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna told fans that Chiranjeevi had cooked dinner to help Nagarjuna cool his nerves ahead of Wild Dog’s release. “A delicious dinner Cooked by the megastar himself to cool my nerves for #WildDog release tomorrow !! Thank you For a wonderful evening @KChiruTweets,” the tweet read.

A delicious dinner Cooked by the megastar himself to cool my nerves for #WildDog release tomorrow !! Thank you For a wonderful evening @KChiruTweets picture courtesy Surekha garu pic.twitter.com/86FO5aWI1Q — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 1, 2021

Nagarjuna is currently working on his Bollywood movie Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He will also be seen in an upcoming Telugu movie helmed by filmmaker Praveen Sattaru. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi awaits the release of Acharya, in which he will be seen alongside his son and actor Ram Charan.