'Not on Clubhouse': Dulquer Salmaan urges fans not to impersonate him

Popular Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to request fans not to create fake profiles using his name on social media platforms.

Flix Mollywood

Clubhouse, a social networking app, is the talk of the town. However, a number of fake profiles have been created by fans who are impersonating Indian celebrities. Many users have also created social media profiles impersonating popular Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan. The actor took to Twitter on Monday to urge fans not to create fake accounts and condemned them for doing so. “So, I am not on on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool! (sic),” Dulquer’s tweet read.

Earlier, veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram announced on social media that Dulquer Salmaan will be teaming up with director R Balki for a new movie. Fans have been eager to receive further updates about the movie, however, more details about the cast and crew are awaited. “My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman. It's a psychological thriller. Eagerly waiting to start work,” the tweet posted by PC Sreeram read.

Dulquer also has a number of other projects in the pipeline. He awaits the release of upcoming Malayalam film Kurup, which is based on the life of notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup. Spearheaded by Srinath, the plot focuses on how Sukumara Kurup scripted his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to get hold of insurance money. Kurup marks the second-time collaboration between Dulquer and filmmaker Srikanth after Second Show.

So, I am not on on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool ! pic.twitter.com/kiKBAfWlCf May 31, 2021

My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman.

Its a psychological thriller .

Eagerly waiting to start work.#RBalki@dulQuer pic.twitter.com/g0C7AKHoMf — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) May 25, 2021

Dulquer also recently wrapped up shooting for the cop thriller Salute. He will be playing the role of Sub-Inspector Aravind Karunakaran. Despite cop thrillers being a popular genre in Indian cinema, Dulquer will be seen as a cop for the first time in his career. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial stars Diana Penty opposite Dulquer.