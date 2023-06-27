Not BJP’s B Team or Congress’s A Team: CM KCR in Maharashtra

Addressing a gathering in Solapur, Maharashtra, Telangana Chief Minister KCR refuted allegations that he was hand in glove with the BJP and said his party represented the interests of the marginalised.

news Politics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), addressing a gathering in Sarkoli, Solapur, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, June 27, sought to deny Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s accusation that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was “the B team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)” and said that BRS was only on the side of Dalits, farmers, and other downtrodden communities.

Speaking after his visit to the revered Pandharpur temple, KCR asserted, "Congress has called us BJP's B team, BJP has called us Congress's A team. But we are only a team of farmers, downtrodden, and Dalits." He emphasised that the BRS party was committed to championing the cause of these marginalised sections of society.

Highlighting the significance of agriculture in India, KCR said, "For the first time in India, BRS is the only party which has said 'Ab ki baar, kisan sarkaar' (This time, it's a farmer's government)." He pointed out that 60% of India's population consisted of farmers and expressed his satisfaction with the growing alignment between farmers and the BRS party, “but which had evoked concern among other political leaders.”

Drawing attention to the vast agricultural potential in India, KCR highlighted the extensive land and water resources available. "In India, 41 crore acres of land is agriculture/cultivable land. India has 1 lakh 40K TMC of water. We have more water than needed and can cultivate land, providing both agricultural opportunities and drinking water to all," he stated. Expressing dissatisfaction with the current administration's handling of water resources, KCR criticised the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, calling for a change in their approach to ensure equitable distribution of water resources.

He also urged the people to come together for the progress of the nation. He expressed concern over the distressing number of farmer deaths in Maharashtra and promised that if the BRS party was voted to power in Maharashtra, farmers and Dalits would prosper.

Recalling a meeting with Devender Fadnavis, currently Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, KCR vowed his commitment to serving the interests of all citizens, regardless of state boundaries.

He also highlighted the successful implementation of schemes such as Rythu Bandhu in Telangana, which provided support to farmers, and the Dharani portal, a digital platform for managing land records. He wanted similar initiatives to be implemented in Maharashtra for the benefit of farmers.

Addressing allegations of being part of a political "B team," KCR firmly stated, "BRS is not on anyone's team. We are our own party and are focusing on Dalits and farmers. If farmers are with us, why will we be on anyone else's team?"

Accompanied by a large entourage of around 600 vehicles, including ministers, legislators, and BRS party leaders, KCR visited the Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district. The MVA alliance expressed scepticism regarding KCR's motives for such an extravagant visit.

Earlier, when asked about KCR's trip, Sharad Pawar commented, "The impact of his (KCR's) trip remains to be seen," without elaborating further. Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), accused KCR of acting as the "B team of BJP" and stated that BRS’s attempts to expand into Maharashtra would have no effect on the state's politics.

Raut criticised KCR's actions, suggesting that his visit to Maharashtra was driven by fear of losing support in Telangana. He felt that the repercussions of KCR's political manoeuvres would be felt primarily in Telangana and predicted that his tactics like his Maharashtra foray could cost him politically in his home state. He also noted that several BRS leaders from Delhi had recently joined the Congress, indicating internal divisions within the party.

Raut maintained that the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the ruling coalition in Maharashtra comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress, remained strong and resilient.