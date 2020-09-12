Norms on publicity of criminal antecedents of election candidates made more stringent

The Election Commission said it has streamlined the instructions on the publicity of criminal antecedents by candidates concerned and by the political parties.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued revised guidelines on the publicity of criminal antecedents by the contesting candidates, as well as by the political parties nominating such candidates.

In a press release, the ECI stated that it has decided to further streamline the instructions concerning the publicity of criminal antecedents by candidates concerned and by the political parties, who nominate them for elections.

The new release has issued revised timelines for the candidates as well as the political parties, regarding candidates nominated by them, will publish the details of criminal antecedents, if any, in newspapers and television in the following manner: The first publicity of the criminal charges should be done within the first 4 days of the last date of withdrawal of candidature. The second publicity should be within the fifth to the eighth day of the last date of withdrawal. The third publicity should be done from the ninth day till the last day of the campaign, that is, two days prior to the date of polling.

The timeline is meant to help the voters in exercising their choices in a more informed manner. The release said that the Commission has always emphasised on this moral yardstick for the overall betterment of electoral democracy.

Regarding the publicity by uncontested winning candidates as well as the political parties who nominate them, the ECI clarified that uncontested winner candidates, as well as the political parties who nominate them, shall also publicise the criminal antecedents, if any, as prescribed for other contesting candidates and political parties.

The Commission also stated that as decided, a compendium of all instructions and formats issued so far regarding this matter will be published for the benefit of the stakeholders. It is intended to help create more awareness amongst the voters and other stakeholders.

The ECI stated that all instructions must be complied by the contesting candidates with criminal antecedents and the political parties regarding their nominated candidates.

The modified instructions shall apply with immediate effect, the Election Commission said.