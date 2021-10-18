Nominations filed on behalf of KCR for TRS president's post

Senior leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) filed nominations on behalf of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the election of party president on Sunday, October 17. Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Sabitha Indra Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, Jagdish Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, Satyawati Rathore, E. Dayakar Reddy, Niranjan Goud, Srinivas Goud, Malla Reddy, Niranjan Reddy and P. Ajay Kumar filed the nomination papers on behalf of KCR, as Rao is popularly known. The TRS leaders submitted the papers proposing the name of KCR for the president's post to returning officer Srinivas Reddy. KCR's daughter K. Kavitha, former Prime Minister P.V. Narasima Rao's daughter Vani Devi, both members of Telangana Legislative Council and other leaders also submitted nomination papers on behalf of the TRS supremo.

The process for election of TRS president was set in motion on Sunday, October 17, with the release of the schedule. Nominations will be accepted till October 22. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up on October 23. According to the schedule, October 24 will be the last date for filing of nominations. The party president will be elected at the party plenary session to be held in Hyderabad on October 25.

A total of 14,000 party delegates from across the state will participate in the plenary, which could not be held for the last three years due to general elections and COVID-19 pandemic. The election is likely to be a mere formality as KCR has been getting elected unopposed as the party President since its inception in 2001.

Meanwhile, KCR presided over a combined meeting of party's state legislators and MPs at party headquarters Telangana Bhavan. The meeting discussed the organisational elections and the resolutions which are likely to be taken up at the plenary.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations for 'Telangana Vijaya Garjana', a massive public meeting planned at Warangal on November 15 to mark completion of two decades of the party. Lakhs of party members from across the state will participate in the public meeting which will highlight achievements and the progress made by Telangana on all fronts under the TRS rule during the last seven years.

