Noise pollution row: Karnataka HC orders reopening of Bengaluru's Byg Brewski

The BBMP had shut down the establishment on December 24 citing noise pollution and lack of parking space.

Popular microbrewery Byg Brewski, which was closed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike last month, opened its doors once again on Saturday after a Karnataka High Court issued an order in this regard.

On January 27, the Karnataka High Court issued an order to the BBMP to unlock Byg Brewski immediately. The owner of the pub had approached the court after the BBMP shut down the establishment on December 24 citing noise pollution and lack of parking space as the reason.

Byg Brewski’s owners had approached the High Court stating that the BBMP had not followed due process and had locked the bar without issuing notices to the owners.

“On the 27th of January, we are happy to report that the High Court recognised that Byg Brewski was closed by the BBMP without following due process and directed it (the BBMP) to unlock the premises immediately so we could re-open immediately. It recognised that we are in possession of a legitimate and valid trade licence, are not in violation of any laws, and have the right to continue doing business,” Byg Brewski said in a statement.

Although the court order was issued on January 27, Byg Brewski said in a statement that the locks were opened by the BBMP only on January 31. The establishment opened for business on Saturday officially.

“We were closed down by the BBMP on the 24th of December, on grounds of allegedly disturbing residents due to noise pollution and the haphazard parking of patrons. We are deeply aggrieved as this was done without following due process and even giving us a hearing. Coming as it did at the absolute peak earning season of the year, this has been a hard (and unfair) blow to us,” Byg Brewski said in a statement.

The High Court also ordered owners of Byg Brewski to ensure that residents are not inconvenienced by way of noise pollution and haphazard parking, and to install CCTV cameras outside the establishment.

“We have gone to great lengths to ensure that our music and ambient sound levels have strictly stayed within prescribed decibel limits. We have dedicated parking for 200 cars and a large and efficient valet service to ensure there is no bottleneck. CCTVs have been par for the course ever since our inception and we are already in complete compliance with everything the court recommended. We are now prepared and are reopen to the public on the Sunday the 2nd of February. We are delighted to welcome all our patrons back,” the bar’s statement added.