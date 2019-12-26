Byg Brewski in Sarjapur sealed after residents complain of loud music, illegal parking

Civic Issues

A group of Bengaluru residents had written to BBMP listing down 21 establishments in Bellandur that were allegedly violating norms.

Byg Brewski, a popular pub off Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru was sealed late on Tuesday night after residents in the area complained of loud music and illegal parking among other issues.

The pub was shut down by a team of officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after repeated complaints from Bellandur residents.

Dr. Vijendra, Chief Health Officer, BBMP, stated that the brewpub, said to be one of the largest in the city, was located on a narrow 30 feet road and hence it was a clear violation of zonal regulations, The Hindu reported. According to a senior health officer, a commercial establishment cannot be constructed on a road of width lesser than 40 feet.

A group of Bellandur residents had listed down 21 establishments in the area in a letter to the BBMP Joint Commissioner. The resident group claimed that these establishments were violating norms like playing loud music at night. The residents also claimed vehicles were illegally parked by customers of the establishments, Times of India reported.

Byg Brewski Brewing Company has another outlet in Hennur.

BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali accompanied the BBMP team to oversee the closure of the pub. He is the MLA of the Mahadevapura constituency in which Byg Brewski is located.

"I had received many complaints on The Byg Brewsky pub which was causing problems for residents on Sarjapur Road is closed today. I held a meeting with concerned authorities yesterday and advised them to take action," Arvind Limbavali tweeted.

I had received many complaints on The Big Brewsky pub which was causing problems for the residents on Sarjapur Road is closed today. I held meeting with the concerned authorities yesterday and advised them to take action.1/2 pic.twitter.com/vSGIk0lhxs — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) December 24, 2019

The establishments were shut down after the Supreme Court upheld the order making it mandatory for them to obtain a public entertainment license from the police. After the SC upheld the order, there was a renewed drive to seal establishments playing live music in Bengaluru.

A PIL was subsequently filed by a body of resident welfare associations in Indiranagar in June. Establishments in the area closed down as they were unable to meet the requirements needed for the license.

