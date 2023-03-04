‘No threat to north Indian migrant workers’: TN Labour dept issues statement

The Labour department’s statement comes in the wake of allegations and circulation of since-debunked videos claiming that Bihari migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

In the wake of allegations that Hindi-speaking migrant workers are being assaulted and killed in Tamil Nadu, the state Department for Labour Welfare and Skill Development issued a statement on Friday, March 3, refuting the claims. “There is no threat to any northern workers in Tamil Nadu. They are making outstanding contributions,” said the statement signed by Minister CV Ganesan. “Large industrial and small industrial companies have been investing heavily in Tamil Nadu for many years and workers from many states have come to work in a peaceful environment and have contributed greatly to the development of the state,” the statement added.

The statement follows Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's allegation that migrant workers from his state were being attacked in Tamil Nadu according to news reports. Nitish Kumar seemed to have been referring to a report from the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, which alleged that Biharis in Tamil Nadu were facing “Talibani” style attacks. Dainik Bhaskar — on a phone call with a Bihari man in Tamil Nadu — claimed that 15 Biharis had received life threats in the southern state. A video story accompanying the report showed visuals of altercations between two groups of men.

Five videos claiming violence against Hindi-speaking migrant workers have also been circulated on social media platforms. Four out of five of these videos have been debunked by fact-checking news site, Alt News. The incidents in the videos, Alt News proved, were unrelated to migrant workers. Two of the videos, Alt News found, were of incidents outside Tamil Nadu. Regarding the fifth, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu released a statement that it was fake.

Terming the social media posts “malicious”, the Tamil Nadu Labour Minister said in his statement that the department was ensuring the labour welfare laws of the Tamil Nadu government are followed in the companies as well. “It is the culture and practice of the Tamil people to welcome those who come to Tamil Nadu with friendly arms. The people of Tamil Nadu, who are known for their hospitality.”

The statement added that action is being taken against those who are “spreading false news contrary to the peaceful conduct of business in the state.”

